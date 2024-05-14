Rafah crossing closure is due to Israeli escalation, not Egypt's responsibility, says Egypt's Al Qahera News

The closure of the Rafah crossing from Egypt into Gaza is due to the escalation of the Israeli offensive in the border city and is not Egypt's responsibility, a senior source told Egypt's state-affiliated Al Qahera News television on Tuesday.

The source refuted remarks by Israel's Foreign Affairs Minister Israel Katz that Cairo must be 'persuaded' to reopen the crossing with Gaza to allow aid.

