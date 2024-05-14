Rafah crossing closure is due to Israeli escalation, not Egypt's responsibility, says Egypt's Al Qahera News
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 14-05-2024 21:33 IST | Created: 14-05-2024 21:33 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
The closure of the Rafah crossing from Egypt into Gaza is due to the escalation of the Israeli offensive in the border city and is not Egypt's responsibility, a senior source told Egypt's state-affiliated Al Qahera News television on Tuesday.
The source refuted remarks by Israel's Foreign Affairs Minister Israel Katz that Cairo must be 'persuaded' to reopen the crossing with Gaza to allow aid.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Egypt
- Gaza
- Israeli
- Rafah crossing
- Al Qahera News
- Israel Katz
- Cairo
- border city
- offensive
- aid
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Israel waiting on Hamas on proposed halt to fighting before sending team to Cairo
Hamas Officials Depart Cairo Following Cease-Fire Discussions
French foreign minister heads to Cairo as truce talks intensify
French foreign minister makes unscheduled Cairo stop as Gaza truce talks intensify
Hamas confirms its delegation to visit Cairo on Saturday, official says