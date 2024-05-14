Village Pradhan Removed for Electoral Code Violations in Rajouri, J-K

A village head was on Tuesday dismissed from service for violating Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by participating in a political rally in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Rajouri is part of Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency which is going to polls on May 25. District collector Rajouri Om Prakash Bhagat ordered the dismissal of Lamberdar Sagote village, Joginder Singh on the recommendation of Assistant Returning Officer for the constituency, the officials said.

They said a complaint was received in the office of district nodal officer for MCC and additional district magistrate Rajeev Kumar Khajuria, alleging that Singh had joined a political party during an election rally at village Dhangri recently. The assistant returning officer confirmed the complaint and recommended Singh's dismissal from the post of Lamberdar by invoking relevant sections of J&K Lamberdari Rule, the officials said. They said the conduct of Singh during the rally violated the provisions of J&K Government Employees (Conduct) rules, instructions of ministry of home affairs and the guidelines of election commission.

