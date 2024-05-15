Left Menu

Woman Murdered in Karnataka After Rejecting Love Proposal

A 21-year-old woman, Anjali Ambigera, was stabbed to death by an acquaintance, Vishwa Sawant, after she rejected his love proposal. The incident occurred in Hubballi, Karnataka, at around 5.45 am on Wednesday. Vishwa stabbed Anjali multiple times, killing her on the spot. A murder case has been registered, and a search is underway for the accused.

PTI | Hubballi | Updated: 15-05-2024 13:03 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 13:03 IST
A 21-year-old woman was stabbed to death inside her house by her acquaintance in the early hours of Wednesday for allegedly rejecting his love proposal, police said.

Twenty-three-year-old Vishwa alias Girish Sawant knocked on the door of Anjali Ambigera's house at Veerapur Oni area within the jurisdiction of the Bendigeri police station limits here at around 5.45 am, they said. When she opened the door, he stabbed her to death with a knife and fled the place, a senior police officer said.

A case of murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused and teams have been formed to nab him, police said.

