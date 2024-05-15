Left Menu

EU urges Georgia to withdraw 'foreign agent' bill

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 15-05-2024 14:28 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 14:28 IST
The European Union urged Georgia on Wednesday to withdraw its controversial "foreign agent" law and warned that the measure would set back the country's ambitions to join the bloc.

"The adoption of this law negatively impacts Georgia's progress on the EU path," said a statement from EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and Enlargement Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi.

"The choice on the way forward is in Georgia's hands. We urge the Georgian authorities to withdraw the law."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

