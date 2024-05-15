Left Menu

Ukraine's Zelenskiy cancels visit to Spain and Portugal

Zelenskiy had also been expected to sign a bilateral security cooperation agreement with Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez following a joint declaration by NATO last year.

Ukraine's Zelenskiy cancels visit to Spain and Portugal

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has cancelled a visit to Spain and Portugal, authorities said on Wednesday, with CNN Portugal and other media reporting it was because of renewed fighting in his country.

King Felipe of Spain had been due to hold a reception for Zelenskiy on May 17 and host a meal in his honour. Zelenskiy had also been expected to sign a bilateral security cooperation agreement with Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez following a joint declaration by NATO last year.

A spokesperson for the Portuguese government said the Ukraine president had cancelled the visit but did not give a reason. Spanish government sources said they had been informed officially that Zelenskiy would not come to Spain this week.

Alongside other European Union countries, Spain committed to support Ukraine with financial and military aid after Russia's invasion in February 2022. Zelenskiy's planned visit was due to coincide with an EU pledge of long-term security support for Kyiv, according to a draft document.

