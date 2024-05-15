Tragedy Strikes: Two Schoolgirls Perish in Road Accident in Jharkhand's Chatra
Two schoolgirls, Kriti (11) and Uma (10), died in Jharkhand's Chatra after being struck by a car outside their school. The driver has been detained and the inquiry is ongoing.
PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 15-05-2024 18:03 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 18:03 IST
- Country:
- India
Two school girls died after they were hit by a car in Jharkhand's Chatra district on Wednesday, police said.
The incident happened outside their school near Serendag village.
The deceased were identified as Kriti Kumari (11) and Uma Kumari (10), a police officer said.
The driver of the vehicle has been arrested and further investigation is underway, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Medical Report on Soccer Legend Maradona's Death Exonerates Medics, Dismantling Homicide Allegations
Boxing-Ngannou mourns death of 15-month-old son
Delhi: Former BJP MLA receives death threat from 'Khalistani extremist', files complaint
Tobacco-Related Deaths Can Be Significantly Reduced Through Harm Reduction Strategies
Life Remains Incomplete Without Rishi Kapoor: Neetu Kapoor Marks 4th Death Anniversary