Tragedy Strikes: Two Schoolgirls Perish in Road Accident in Jharkhand's Chatra

Two school girls died after they were hit by a car in Jharkhand's Chatra district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident happened outside their school near Serendag village.

The deceased were identified as Kriti Kumari (11) and Uma Kumari (10), a police officer said.

The driver of the vehicle has been arrested and further investigation is underway, he said.

