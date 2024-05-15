Left Menu

Home Secretary hands over citizenship certificates to some applicants

The Home Secretary highlighted the salient features of the new rules and congratulated the new citizens on their successful applications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2024 19:16 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 19:16 IST
Home Secretary hands over citizenship certificates to some applicants
Image Credit: Twitter(@PIBHomeAffairs)
  • Country:
  • India

Today in New Delhi, the first set of citizenship certificates under the newly notified Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2024, was issued by Union Home Secretary Shri Ajay Kumar Bhalla. The ceremony, marking a significant implementation step of the rules, saw the Home Secretary handing over certificates to several applicants from religious minority communities.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2024, which were officially notified on March 11, 2024, outline the application procedures and frameworks for processing citizenship applications. These rules are particularly aimed at assisting individuals from Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Buddhist, Parsi, and Christian communities originating from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan who moved to India due to religious persecution or fear thereof, on or before December 31, 2014.

The process involves District Level Committees (DLCs), chaired by Senior Superintendents of Post or Superintendents of Post, who are responsible for the initial verification of documents and administering an oath of allegiance. These applications are then processed online and forwarded to the State Level Empowered Committees (ECs) for further scrutiny. In Delhi, the EC is headed by the Director of Census Operations.

Today’s event also included an interactive session attended by the Secretary of Posts, Director of the Intelligence Bureau (IB), the Registrar General of India, and other senior officers. The Home Secretary highlighted the salient features of the new rules and congratulated the new citizens on their successful applications.

The Director (Census Operations), leading the Empowered Committee in Delhi, officially granted citizenship to 14 applicants after their successful verification and processing. This step reflects the government's commitment to providing relief to those who have sought refuge in India under dire circumstances.

The implementation of these rules is a crucial development in India's citizenship laws, providing a structured and streamlined process for individuals facing persecution in their home countries to acquire Indian citizenship.     

TRENDING

1
Devyani International's Q4 Net Loss Widens to Rs 48.95 Crore

Devyani International's Q4 Net Loss Widens to Rs 48.95 Crore

 India
2
Merck Foundation and African First Ladies Partner to Honor 83 African Journalists through 2023 Media Awards

Merck Foundation and African First Ladies Partner to Honor 83 African Journa...

 India
3
OpenAI unveils GPT-4o AI model with new voice and vision capabilities

OpenAI unveils GPT-4o AI model with new voice and vision capabilities

 Global
4
Companies Shift from Compliance to Impact Investing in CSR Initiatives: Deloitte Report

Companies Shift from Compliance to Impact Investing in CSR Initiatives: Delo...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Climate Migration and Its Impact on Urban Centers

Sora Unleashed: OpenAI's Leap into Generative Video Creation

Guardians of the Digital Realm: AI's Expanding Role in Cybersecurity

How AI and Digital Twins Revolutionize Education

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024