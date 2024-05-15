Israel says it will eliminate Hamas battalions in Rafah, not necessarily every Hamas fighter

Israel will eliminate the four remaining Hamas battalions in Rafah, but will not necessarily eliminate every Hamas fighter in the southern Gazan city, government spokesperson David Mencer said in a press briefing.

He added that Israel has asked Egypt, which shares a border with Gaza, to open it up to Gazan civilians who wish the flee the seven-month Israel-Gaza war, but the request has been declined.

