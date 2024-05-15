Israel says it will eliminate Hamas battalions in Rafah, not necessarily every Hamas fighter
Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 15-05-2024 18:33 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 18:33 IST
- Country:
- Israel
Israel will eliminate the four remaining Hamas battalions in Rafah, but will not necessarily eliminate every Hamas fighter in the southern Gazan city, government spokesperson David Mencer said in a press briefing.
He added that Israel has asked Egypt, which shares a border with Gaza, to open it up to Gazan civilians who wish the flee the seven-month Israel-Gaza war, but the request has been declined.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Israel
- Hamas
- Rafah
- Gaza
- Egypt
- Israel-Gaza war
- Hamas battalions
- David Mencer
- civilians
- border
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Israeli military says fired on suspects near border with Egypt
Hamas Delegation Heads to Egypt for Continued Cease-Fire Negotiations
Hamas Delegation in Cairo Discuss Cease-fire with Egyptian Mediators; Israeli Officials Cautious
CIA director in Cairo for meetings on Gaza conflict, Egyptian sources say
CIA director in Cairo for meetings on Gaza conflict, Egyptian sources say