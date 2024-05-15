US imposes visa restrictions, other penalties on Nicaraguan government

The United States on Wednesday imposed visa restrictions on more than 250 members of the Nicaraguan government and levied sanctions on three Nicaraguan entities in retaliation for "repressive actions" by Managua related to migrant smuggling.

Senior Biden administration officials told reporters on a conference call that the sanctions included a Russian training center in Managua that enabled anti-democratic behavior and repression by Nicaragua's government. (Reporting By Steve Holland, Daphne Psaledakis and Mica Rosenberg; Editing by Caitlin Webber)

