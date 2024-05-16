'Samadhan Campaign': Enhancing Support for Ex-Servicemen in Darjeeling

The Department of Ex-servicemen Welfare recently hosted the 'Samadhan Campaign' at the Bengdubi Army Camp in Darjeeling, West Bengal, aimed at strengthening welfare measures for ex-servicemen and their families. The campaign provided a platform for veterans to voice their concerns and seek resolutions to issues encountered with various welfare schemes.

During the event, Dr. Niten Chandra, Secretary of Ex-servicemen Welfare, engaged with veterans, reaffirming the government’s dedication to enhancing the community's support systems. He instructed the Rajya & Zila Sainik Boards and the Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS), among other agencies, to establish proactive communication and collaboration mechanisms to effectively address the challenges faced by ex-servicemen.

The Samadhan Campaign is part of a broader effort to honor the sacrifices made by military veterans by actively addressing their grievances and facilitating their integration into society. The campaign also focuses on creating opportunities for veterans, including avenues for entrepreneurship.

Maj Gen SBK Singh, DG Resettlement, detailed various resettlement programs available for ex-servicemen, encouraging them to explore entrepreneurial opportunities presented by the government.

The event saw significant participation from veterans residing in Darjeeling and nearby districts in West Bengal and Bihar, indicating the community's engagement and interest in the initiatives offered. Issues such as the SPARSH pension and healthcare were among the key concerns addressed during the campaign.

This initiative underscores the government's ongoing commitment to the welfare of its ex-servicemen, ensuring they receive the support and recognition they deserve.