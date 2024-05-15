Constable killed in road accident in Rajasthan

A constable was killed after his motorcycle was hit by a car in Rajasthan's Didwana district on Wednesday, police said. Additional Superintendent of Police Himanshu Sharma said the accident occurred when Mehboob Khan, 45, was going from the Police Lines towards the superintendent of police's (SP) office.

Khan was posted as a driver of the superintendent of police and he was going to the SP office for duty.

