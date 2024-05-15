Constable killed in road accident in Rajasthan
Constable killed in road accident in Rajasthan
PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 15-05-2024 22:34 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 22:34 IST
- Country:
- India
A constable was killed after his motorcycle was hit by a car in Rajasthan's Didwana district on Wednesday, police said. Additional Superintendent of Police Himanshu Sharma said the accident occurred when Mehboob Khan, 45, was going from the Police Lines towards the superintendent of police's (SP) office.
Khan was posted as a driver of the superintendent of police and he was going to the SP office for duty.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Khan
- Didwana
- Himanshu Sharma
- Rajasthan
- Mehboob Khan
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Imran Khan's party to invite Fazlur Rehman to join opposition alliance
Challenges Mount for Jailed Former Pakistani PM Imran Khan's Party Amid Intra-Party Elections
"Will topple PML-N govt whenever Imran Khan asks to do so": Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM
Sussanne Khan's birthday wish for son Hridhaan is all things love
Severe heat wave forecast in W Bengal Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand; isolated rains predicted over Kerala, TN