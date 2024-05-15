Foolproof security for smooth conduct of LS polls: Haryana DGP

Foolproof security arrangements are being made for smooth conduct of the elections to 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana and bypoll to the Karnal assembly seat, Director General of Police Shatrujeet Kapur said on Wednesday.

The Haryana Police will deploy over 35,000 personnel and 90 paramilitary companies to ensure peaceful voting in the state. Besides, over 24,000 Home Guard personnel will also be strategically stationed throughout the region to maintain law and order, according to an official statement.

Kapur assured citizens that they can confidently exercise their right to vote without fear or coercion.

To bolster vigilance, a network of 130 inter-state and 170 intra-state checkpoints has been established, supplemented by a fleet of 418 flying squads, 415 static surveillance teams, and 34 quick response teams.

Furthermore, 1,039 patrolling parties have been mobilized to uphold law and order and ensure peaceful elections, it the statement said.

Stringent measures have also been taken to regulate licensed firearms, with over 1,14,667 weapons securely deposited in police stations out of 1,33,513 licensed weapons. Besides, 339 firearms have been seized, and licences for 1,202 weapons have been revoked, in response to violations of the Model Code of Conduct.

The DGP emphasized the commitment of the Haryana Police to conduct the elections in a free, fair, and peaceful manner.

Encouraging citizens' participation in the elections, he urged people to contribute to this cornerstone of democracy by exercising their franchise.

Voting for all 10 Lok Sabha seats and bypoll for the Karnal assembly seat will be held on May 25.

