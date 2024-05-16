Left Menu

Canadian self-proclaimed 'Crypto King' and associate charged with fraud

Pleterski received C$41.5 million in investment funds but only 1.6% of that sum appears to have been invested, according to court records posted online by Grant Thornton. Pleterski, who was released on a C$100,000 bail with his parents signing as sureties, is required to hand in his passport to the Durham police.

Reuters | Updated: 16-05-2024 02:14 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 02:14 IST
Canadian self-proclaimed 'Crypto King' and associate charged with fraud

A self-proclaimed Canadian "Crypto King" and an associate who received more than C$40 million ($29.4 million) from investors have been arrested and charged with fraud, police said on Wednesday.

Aiden Pleterski, 25, was charged with fraud over C$5,000 and laundering the proceeds of crime on May 2, Durham Regional Police said in a statement. Pleterski's associate, Colin Murphy, 27, was also charged with fraud and released on an undertaking, the statement added. The two men were charged following a 16-month investigation after police began receiving numerous complaints starting July 2022 about an investment fraud. The investigation revealed that the two were "generating large weekly profits through savvy investments," the statement said, adding that the victims were ultimately "defrauded" and unable to recover their funds.

In August 2022, an Ontario's Superior Court ordered Pleterski and his company, AP Private Equity Ltd, into bankruptcy and appointed Grant Thornton Ltd as trustee. Pleterski received C$41.5 million in investment funds but only 1.6% of that sum appears to have been invested, according to court records posted online by Grant Thornton.

Pleterski, who was released on a C$100,000 bail with his parents signing as sureties, is required to hand in his passport to the Durham police. Michael Simaan, a lawyer who has represented Pleterski in the past, did not respond to calls for comment from Reuters.

Pleterski, who has over 100,000 social media followers, would flaunt his travels and several luxury cars, including Lamborghinis and McLarens. "18-25 is a weird age. We have friends who don't drive, some have kids, some are getting married, some are dating, and some still have to ask their parents go out after 10 pm," wrote Pleterski in the text overlay of a video posted to TikTok late on Tuesday.

($1 = 1.3602 Canadian dollars)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Introducing the Big CLiQ Sale: Every Click Brings Rewards on Tata CLiQ, Tata CLiQ Luxury, and Tata CLiQ Palette

Introducing the Big CLiQ Sale: Every Click Brings Rewards on Tata CLiQ, Tata...

 India
2
Chris Penk to Represent Trade Interests at APEC Meeting in Peru

Chris Penk to Represent Trade Interests at APEC Meeting in Peru

New Zealand
3
New 'PROTECT' initiative to strengthen rights of women migrant workers in Indonesia

New 'PROTECT' initiative to strengthen rights of women migrant workers in In...

 Global
4
Canara Bank, JSW Energy among 13 firms added to MSCI India index

Canara Bank, JSW Energy among 13 firms added to MSCI India index

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Climate Migration and Its Impact on Urban Centers

Sora Unleashed: OpenAI's Leap into Generative Video Creation

Guardians of the Digital Realm: AI's Expanding Role in Cybersecurity

How AI and Digital Twins Revolutionize Education

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024