Woman raped by property dealer in Delhi

A 36-year-old woman was allegedly raped and blackmailed by a property dealer in south Delhis Mehrauli area, police said.A case under section 376 rape of the Indian Penal Code was registered on Tuesday following a complaint by the woman, a resident of Mehrauli.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2024 03:02 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 03:02 IST
A 36-year-old woman was allegedly raped and blackmailed by a property dealer in south Delhi's Mehrauli area, police said.

A case under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code was registered on Tuesday following a complaint by the woman, a resident of Mehrauli. The 38-year-old accused identified as Rahul has been arrested, police said.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that she wanted to buy a flat and came in contact with Rahul. They had been friends for the last one and a half years.

''She said Rahul raped her on several occasions,'' said a senior police officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

