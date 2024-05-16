PM Luxon welcomes Samoa's O le Ao o le Malo on state visit to NZ

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon extended a warm welcome today to Samoa’s O le Ao o le Malo, Afioga Tuimalealiifano Vaaletoa Sualauvi II, who is currently undertaking a State Visit to New Zealand.

Reflecting on the deep-rooted community ties between the two nations, Prime Minister Luxon emphasized the significant contributions of Samoan–New Zealanders across various facets of national life. He underscored the special dimension that these bonds, within the shared Pacific family, bring to the bilateral relationship.

Earlier in the week, Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro formally greeted His Highness upon his arrival in New Zealand at Government House. During his visit, His Highness paid respects at the Pukeahu National War Memorial, explored Te Papa, and visited the Royal New Zealand Police College. Additionally, His Highness has been actively engaging with the Samoan community residing in New Zealand.

Prime Minister Luxon highlighted the timeliness of the meeting, coinciding with Samoa's preparations to host the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in October. He emphasized the importance of this opportunity for Samoa to advocate for the needs of the Pacific region on the global stage.

Acknowledging His Highness's esteemed leadership in Samoa, Prime Minister Luxon reaffirmed New Zealand's unwavering support as a trusted friend and bilateral partner to Samoa. His Highness's visit, accompanied by his wife, is hosted by the New Zealand Government and marks his inaugural official visit to New Zealand since assuming the role in 2017.