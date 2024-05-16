Left Menu

PM Luxon welcomes Samoa's O le Ao o le Malo on state visit to NZ

Prime Minister Luxon highlighted the timeliness of the meeting, coinciding with Samoa's preparations to host the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in October.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 16-05-2024 11:32 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 11:32 IST
PM Luxon welcomes Samoa's O le Ao o le Malo on state visit to NZ
Acknowledging His Highness's esteemed leadership in Samoa, Prime Minister Luxon reaffirmed New Zealand's unwavering support as a trusted friend and bilateral partner to Samoa. Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon extended a warm welcome today to Samoa’s O le Ao o le Malo, Afioga Tuimalealiifano Vaaletoa Sualauvi II, who is currently undertaking a State Visit to New Zealand.

Reflecting on the deep-rooted community ties between the two nations, Prime Minister Luxon emphasized the significant contributions of Samoan–New Zealanders across various facets of national life. He underscored the special dimension that these bonds, within the shared Pacific family, bring to the bilateral relationship.

Earlier in the week, Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro formally greeted His Highness upon his arrival in New Zealand at Government House. During his visit, His Highness paid respects at the Pukeahu National War Memorial, explored Te Papa, and visited the Royal New Zealand Police College. Additionally, His Highness has been actively engaging with the Samoan community residing in New Zealand.

Prime Minister Luxon highlighted the timeliness of the meeting, coinciding with Samoa's preparations to host the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in October. He emphasized the importance of this opportunity for Samoa to advocate for the needs of the Pacific region on the global stage.

Acknowledging His Highness's esteemed leadership in Samoa, Prime Minister Luxon reaffirmed New Zealand's unwavering support as a trusted friend and bilateral partner to Samoa. His Highness's visit, accompanied by his wife, is hosted by the New Zealand Government and marks his inaugural official visit to New Zealand since assuming the role in 2017.     

TRENDING

1
Introducing the Big CLiQ Sale: Every Click Brings Rewards on Tata CLiQ, Tata CLiQ Luxury, and Tata CLiQ Palette

Introducing the Big CLiQ Sale: Every Click Brings Rewards on Tata CLiQ, Tata...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: WHO clears Takeda's dengue vaccine; Canada says its commercial milk tests negative for bird flu and more

Health News Roundup: WHO clears Takeda's dengue vaccine; Canada says its com...

 Global
3
Chris Penk to Represent Trade Interests at APEC Meeting in Peru

Chris Penk to Represent Trade Interests at APEC Meeting in Peru

New Zealand
4
New 'PROTECT' initiative to strengthen rights of women migrant workers in Indonesia

New 'PROTECT' initiative to strengthen rights of women migrant workers in In...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fire on the Fringe: Mapping Wildfire Risks in Urban Expansion Zones

Breathe Easy: The Vital Link Between Urban Green Spaces and Mental Health

How Neuronal Changes Shape Early Brain Development

Breaking the Resistance: AI's Role in Pioneering New Antibiotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024