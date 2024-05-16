Israeli military: 5 soldiers killed in northern Gaza fighting
The Israeli military said on Thursday that five soldiers were killed in the northern Gaza Strip, parts of which ground forces re-entered this month in what they described as a crackdown on attempts by Hamas to regroup.
The deaths of the four conscript paratroopers and a captain from their unit occurred on Wednesday, the military statement said.
