Slovakian Leader Stabbed, In Serious Condition

Slovak PM Robert Fico is stable but serious after being shot multiple times in an assassination attempt. Five shots were fired at Fico outside a cultural center where he met supporters. Doctors in Banska Bystrica continue to treat him.

16-05-2024
Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico is in stable but serious condition on Thursday after being shot multiple times in an assassination attempt a day earlier, a hospital official said.

Doctors are continuing to treat Fico in an attempt to improve his condition, Defence Minister Robert Kalinak told reporters outside the hospital in Banska Bystrica.

The government says five shots were fired at Fico on Wednesday outside a cultural center where he was meeting with supporters.

