China's steel, aluminium lobbies criticise U.S. tariff hikes

"This (Biden's move) has distorted the order of the global steel trade and is not conducive to the healthy development of the global steel industry." China's steel industry has been focusing on meeting domestic demand and pursuing technological progress and the green transformation, it added.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 16-05-2024 12:50 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 12:50 IST
The state-backed China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) accused the United States on Thursday of politicising the steel trade by further hiking tariff on some Chinese steel products. U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday unveiled a bundle of steep tariff increases on an array of Chinese imports, including some steel and aluminum products.

"The share of China's steel exports to the U.S. is very small, and so is the share of U.S. steel imports from China," the CISA said in a statement on its WeChat account. "This (Biden's move) has distorted the order of the global steel trade and is not conducive to the healthy development of the global steel industry."

China's steel industry has been focusing on meeting domestic demand and pursuing technological progress and the green transformation, it added. The China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association delivered a similar message on Wednesday.

China's Ministry of Commerce said on Tuesday it would take resolute measures to defend its rights and interests.

