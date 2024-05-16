Chinese overcapacity claims are 'trade protectionism', commerce ministry says

Claims about China overcapacity are "naked trade protectionism," He Yadong, a commerce ministry spokesperson, said on Thursday.

The countries concerned are worried about their competitiveness and market share, He said, and they can't label a country as having excess capacity just because it has more capacity than demand.

Overcapacity is not a product, it is an anxiety, He added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)