Drug Peddlers Apprehended in Karnataka, Four Individuals Detained

Four people were arrested by Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths near Deralakatte and MDMA drugs worth Rs 6.5 lakh and other items were seized, police said on Thursday. The gang was on its way from Bengaluru to Mangaluru on Wednesday to sell drugs to students, they said. According to the Mangaluru city police commissioner Anupam Aggarwal, the operation was conducted under the leadership of CCB ACP Geetha Kulkarni along with CCB ream Shyam Sunder. Sharanappa and others.

