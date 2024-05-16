Left Menu

ED to Approach Supreme Court with Prosecution Complaint Against Kejriwal, AAP in Excise Policy Case

The Enforcement Directorate Thursday told the Supreme Court it will soon file a prosecution complaint against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party AAP in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise policy scam.Appearing for the ED, Additional Solicitor General SV Raju told a bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta, We are proposing to file the prosecution complaint charge sheet against Arvind Kejriwal and AAP.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2024 15:01 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 15:01 IST
ED to Approach Supreme Court with Prosecution Complaint Against Kejriwal, AAP in Excise Policy Case
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate Thursday told the Supreme Court it will soon file a prosecution complaint against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise policy scam.

Appearing for the ED, Additional Solicitor General SV Raju told a bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta, ''We are proposing to file the prosecution complaint (charge sheet) against Arvind Kejriwal and AAP. We will do it shortly. It is in the pipeline.'' The statements were made by the ED during the hearing on Kejriwal's plea against his arrest.

The Delhi chief minister was arrested on March 21 in the case.

On May 10, the apex court granted interim bail to Kejriwal till June 1 in a money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam. He has to surrender on June 2.

The court, however, barred him from visiting his office or the Delhi secretariat, and sign official files unless absolutely necessary for obtaining the lieutenant governor's approval.

The case relates to alleged corruption and money laundering in the formulation and execution of the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22, which has now been scrapped.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Introducing the Big CLiQ Sale: Every Click Brings Rewards on Tata CLiQ, Tata CLiQ Luxury, and Tata CLiQ Palette

Introducing the Big CLiQ Sale: Every Click Brings Rewards on Tata CLiQ, Tata...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: WHO clears Takeda's dengue vaccine; Canada says its commercial milk tests negative for bird flu and more

Health News Roundup: WHO clears Takeda's dengue vaccine; Canada says its com...

 Global
3
Chris Penk to Represent Trade Interests at APEC Meeting in Peru

Chris Penk to Represent Trade Interests at APEC Meeting in Peru

New Zealand
4
New 'PROTECT' initiative to strengthen rights of women migrant workers in Indonesia

New 'PROTECT' initiative to strengthen rights of women migrant workers in In...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fire on the Fringe: Mapping Wildfire Risks in Urban Expansion Zones

Breathe Easy: The Vital Link Between Urban Green Spaces and Mental Health

How Neuronal Changes Shape Early Brain Development

Breaking the Resistance: AI's Role in Pioneering New Antibiotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024