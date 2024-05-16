Left Menu

Putin and Xi deepen partnership and scold the United States

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 16-05-2024 15:23 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 15:23 IST
Putin and Xi deepen partnership and scold the United States
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed on Thursday to deepen their "strategic partnership" while scolding the United States for a series of moves that they said threatened their countries. In a 7,000-word joint statement on "the deepening of the comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation entering a new era," the two leaders noted positions in everything from economics and space to defence, Ukraine and Taiwan.

"The parties reiterate their serious concern over the attempts of the United States to disrupt the strategic security balance in the region," a Russian version of the document said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

