CA Mahendra Turakhia Joins Undertrial Welfare Association Advisory Board to Promote Fair Justice and Empower the Marginalized

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May16: Undertrial Welfare Association proudly announces the appointment of CA Mahendra Turakhia as Director on its esteemed Advisory Board. Mr. Turakhia brings with him a wealth of experience and a deep commitment to social welfare, aligning perfectly with the organization's mission to advocate for the rights and well-being of undertrial individuals.

As a seasoned professional and community leader, Mahendra Turakhia has dedicated his career to serving various sectors of society, particularly focusing on minority rights, education, and charitable initiatives. His multifaceted profile includes roles in esteemed organizations such as Founder & Promoter of Bharat Taxpayers' Welfare Platform Foundation and Chamber of Indian Charitable Trusts. This platform, established under Section 8 of the Companies Act 2013, aims to unite Indian taxpayers, safeguard their interests, and provide educational resources on tax laws.

Moreover, Mr. Turakhia's leadership extends to his roles in political and civic arenas, notably as Vice President of the BJP Minority Morcha in Maharashtra. He has also been actively involved in various organizations such as the Bombay Chartered Accountants Society.

His extensive involvement in social causes is exemplified by his contributions to organizations like Divyashakti Charitable Trust, dedicated to empowering marginalized communities through skill development and welfare programs. Additionally, his commitment to fairness and justice is evident through his association with the Forum For Fairness in Education and Forum For Presidential Democracy.

''We are thrilled to welcome CA Mahendra Turakhia to our Advisory Board,'' said Mr. Digant Sharma, Founder and President of Undertrial Welfare Association. ''His vast experience and dedication to social causes will greatly enrich our efforts in advocating for the rights and rehabilitation of undertrial individuals. We look forward to his valuable insights and guidance as we continue our mission of fostering a more equitable justice system.'' In his role as Director on the Advisory Board, Mr. Turakhia will leverage his expertise to support the strategic direction and initiatives of Undertrial Welfare Association. His involvement underscores the organization's commitment to collaborating with leaders from diverse backgrounds to drive positive change in the criminal justice system.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact: • Name - Digant Sharma • Designation - Founder and President • Organisation - Undertrial Welfare Association] • Phone Number - +91-9769999960, +91-9920808363 • Email Address - contact@utwa.in • Website - www.utwa.in About Undertrial Welfare Association: UnderTrial Welfare Association, operating as a Section 8 company (Non-Profit Organization) with License Number – 117510, serves as a unifying platform for undertrials, empowering them to combat corruption within the criminal justice system. Our mission is to stand against the injustices perpetrated by corrupt elements within the police, legal, judicial, and governmental spheres, which often lead to the wrongful incarceration of innocent individuals.

With over 4,33,003 individuals detained across 1400+ prisons in India, and countless more facing the struggle for justice outside, our organization recognizes the pressing need to address the systemic flaws within the legal framework. The daunting reality of 15,000+ urban and rural police stations further emphasizes the urgency of our cause.

We acknowledge that not every undertrial affiliated with our association may be innocent. However, we are steadfast in our commitment to ensuring that those who are innocent receive fair treatment and due process. We vow to shield them from the machinations of government officials or institutions that seek to deprive them of their fundamental rights and liberties.

At UnderTrial Welfare Association, we believe in the sanctity of justice and strive to dismantle the barriers that obstruct its attainment. Through advocacy, legal assistance, and community outreach, we endeavor to uphold the principles of fairness and equity for all individuals ensnared within the criminal justice system.

