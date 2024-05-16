Palestinian president calls on Arab countries for financial support
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 16-05-2024 17:51 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 17:51 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
The Palestinian government has not received the financial support it had expected from international and regional partners, President Mahmoud Abbas said at an Arab League summit on Thursday.
"It has now become critical to activate the Arab safety net, to boost the resilience of our people and to enable the government to carry out its duties," Abbas added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement