Left Menu

INS Sunayna Strengthens Maritime Cooperation with Seychelles During Port Visit

One of the key objectives of INS Sunayna's visit is to conduct joint Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) surveillance operations with the Seychelles Coast Guard.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2024 19:58 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 19:58 IST
INS Sunayna Strengthens Maritime Cooperation with Seychelles During Port Visit
Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

INS Sunayna, an Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV) from the Southern Naval Command of the Indian Navy, arrived at Port Victoria, Seychelles on June 15, 2024, accompanied by the Seychelles Coast Guard Ship (SCGS) Zoroaster. Zoroaster had recently completed a short refit at Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd (GRSE) in India before sailing alongside INS Sunayna.

The arrival of INS Sunayna was met with a warm reception from officials of the Seychelles Coast Guard and the Embassy of India. During its visit, the ship's personnel from the Indian Navy and Seychelles Defence Forces will engage in both official and social interactions. The visit also includes cross deck visits, where personnel from both navies will have the opportunity to familiarize themselves with each other's ships and operations.

One of the key objectives of INS Sunayna's visit is to conduct joint Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) surveillance operations with the Seychelles Coast Guard. This joint effort underscores the mutual cooperation and camaraderie between the Indian Navy and Seychelles Coast Guard, aligning with the vision of SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region). SAGAR emphasizes India's commitment to fostering security and promoting economic cooperation with maritime neighbors in the Indian Ocean region.

The visit of INS Sunayna to Seychelles not only strengthens bilateral defense ties but also enhances maritime security in the region through collaborative efforts in maritime surveillance and patrolling. This cooperation plays a crucial role in maintaining stability and ensuring the safety of maritime trade routes in the Indian Ocean, benefiting both Seychelles and India.

Overall, INS Sunayna's visit to Port Victoria signifies a continuation of strategic maritime engagements aimed at promoting regional security and prosperity in the Indian Ocean region.

TRENDING

1
Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support
Blog

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbo...

 Global
2
Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor Strikes

Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor St...

 Global
3
Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

 Global
4
Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Agriculture: The Integration of Digital Twins and Reinforcement Learning for Sustainable Farming

Transforming Education with Solar Power: A Study on UESD's Renewable Energy Potential

Georgia's Tourism Sector: From Potential to Prosperity

Bridging the Climate Investment Gap: A Call for Stronger Governance

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024