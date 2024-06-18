INS Sunayna Strengthens Maritime Cooperation with Seychelles During Port Visit

INS Sunayna, an Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV) from the Southern Naval Command of the Indian Navy, arrived at Port Victoria, Seychelles on June 15, 2024, accompanied by the Seychelles Coast Guard Ship (SCGS) Zoroaster. Zoroaster had recently completed a short refit at Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd (GRSE) in India before sailing alongside INS Sunayna.

The arrival of INS Sunayna was met with a warm reception from officials of the Seychelles Coast Guard and the Embassy of India. During its visit, the ship's personnel from the Indian Navy and Seychelles Defence Forces will engage in both official and social interactions. The visit also includes cross deck visits, where personnel from both navies will have the opportunity to familiarize themselves with each other's ships and operations.

One of the key objectives of INS Sunayna's visit is to conduct joint Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) surveillance operations with the Seychelles Coast Guard. This joint effort underscores the mutual cooperation and camaraderie between the Indian Navy and Seychelles Coast Guard, aligning with the vision of SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region). SAGAR emphasizes India's commitment to fostering security and promoting economic cooperation with maritime neighbors in the Indian Ocean region.

The visit of INS Sunayna to Seychelles not only strengthens bilateral defense ties but also enhances maritime security in the region through collaborative efforts in maritime surveillance and patrolling. This cooperation plays a crucial role in maintaining stability and ensuring the safety of maritime trade routes in the Indian Ocean, benefiting both Seychelles and India.

Overall, INS Sunayna's visit to Port Victoria signifies a continuation of strategic maritime engagements aimed at promoting regional security and prosperity in the Indian Ocean region.