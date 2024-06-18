Left Menu

Choudhary Duo Joins BJP, Big Blow to Haryana Congress

In a significant shift ahead of Haryana's assembly polls, senior Congress leader Kiran Choudhary and her daughter Shruti Choudhary will join the BJP. Kiran and Shruti, both prominent figures in the Haryana Congress, are quitting the party due to internal conflicts and denied nominations.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-06-2024 19:58 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 19:58 IST
Choudhary Duo Joins BJP, Big Blow to Haryana Congress
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant setback to the Congress Party in Haryana, where assembly elections are scheduled for October, senior leader Kiran Choudhary and her daughter Shruti Choudhary are set to join the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday.

Kiran Choudhary, an incumbent MLA, confirmed the switch. Her daughter, Shruti Choudhary, a former Member of Parliament and current working president of the Haryana Congress, will also be making the shift.

Widely regarded as a rival of senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Kiran Choudhary expressed her dissatisfaction with the party, citing the recent decision to withhold a ticket for her daughter, Shruti, from the Bhiwani-Mahendragarh constituency as a driving factor for their departure.

The party had instead nominated MLA and Hooda ally Rao Dan Singh, who subsequently lost to BJP's incumbent MP, Dharambir Singh.

"Shruti and I will be joining the BJP in Delhi on Wednesday," Kiran Choudhary stated, adding that both she and her daughter will resign from their primary memberships in the Congress Party.

Shruti Choudhary will also step down from her role as the working president of Haryana Congress.

Currently, both the Congress and BJP hold five seats each in the state following the recent Lok Sabha elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support
Blog

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbo...

 Global
2
Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor Strikes

Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor St...

 Global
3
Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

 Global
4
Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Agriculture: The Integration of Digital Twins and Reinforcement Learning for Sustainable Farming

Transforming Education with Solar Power: A Study on UESD's Renewable Energy Potential

Georgia's Tourism Sector: From Potential to Prosperity

Bridging the Climate Investment Gap: A Call for Stronger Governance

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024