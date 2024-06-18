Choudhary Duo Joins BJP, Big Blow to Haryana Congress

In a significant setback to the Congress Party in Haryana, where assembly elections are scheduled for October, senior leader Kiran Choudhary and her daughter Shruti Choudhary are set to join the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday.

Kiran Choudhary, an incumbent MLA, confirmed the switch. Her daughter, Shruti Choudhary, a former Member of Parliament and current working president of the Haryana Congress, will also be making the shift.

Widely regarded as a rival of senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Kiran Choudhary expressed her dissatisfaction with the party, citing the recent decision to withhold a ticket for her daughter, Shruti, from the Bhiwani-Mahendragarh constituency as a driving factor for their departure.

The party had instead nominated MLA and Hooda ally Rao Dan Singh, who subsequently lost to BJP's incumbent MP, Dharambir Singh.

"Shruti and I will be joining the BJP in Delhi on Wednesday," Kiran Choudhary stated, adding that both she and her daughter will resign from their primary memberships in the Congress Party.

Shruti Choudhary will also step down from her role as the working president of Haryana Congress.

Currently, both the Congress and BJP hold five seats each in the state following the recent Lok Sabha elections.

