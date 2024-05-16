China says it intensified surveillance after Philippine vessels entered waters near Scarborough Shoal
China's coastguard on Thursday "intensified on-site surveillance and evidence collection" after Philippine vessels "illegally gathered" in waters near Scarborough Shoal, Chinese state news agency Xinhua reported.
The coastguard "regulated" the Philippine vessels at the scene "in accordance with the law", Xinhua added.
China seized the shoal, in the disputed waters of the South China Sea, in 2012 after a stand-off with the Philippines and has since maintained a constant deployment of coastguard and fishing trawlers.
