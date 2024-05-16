At World Court, South Africa says genocide ongoing in Gaza

South Africa on Thursday asked the top U.N. court to impose fresh emergency measures on Israel, saying the Rafah offensive was "part of the endgame in which Gaza is utterly destroyed".

"Israel's genocide has continued apace and has just reached a new and horrific stage," South Africa's Ambassador Vusimuzi Madonsela told judges at the International Court of Justice.

