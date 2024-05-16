Man who put up Ghatkopar hoarding arrested after 16 dead in collapse
Man who put up Ghatkopar hoarding arrested after 16 dead in collapse
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-05-2024 20:32 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 20:32 IST
- Country:
- India
Mumbai police on Thursday arrested Bhavesh Bhinde, whose company put up the giant billboard whose collapse claimed 16 lives, from Udaipur, an official said.
The crime branch team of Mumbai police arrested Bhinde, the director of Ego Media Pvt Ltd, the advertising agency responsible for erecting the hoarding in Ghatkopar area of Mumbai.
At least 16 people were killed, and 75 injured after the billboard collapsed in an unexpected dust storm in Mumbai on Monday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ghatkopar
- Ego Media Pvt Ltd
- Mumbai
- Bhavesh Bhinde
- Bhinde
- Udaipur
Advertisement
ALSO READ
LS polls: Shiv Sena fields Yamini Jadhav from Mumbai South
Mumbai property registrations witness 11% surge in April
Sena vs Sena contest set to play out in three Mumbai Lok Sabha seats
Train Derailment Near CSMT in Mumbai; Second Incident Within a Week
We deserved to go to final, says Yoell van Nieff as Mumbai City FC prepare for Mohun Bagan Super Giant clash