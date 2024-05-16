Left Menu

Worker killed in explosion at fireworks unit in Tamil Nadu

Expressing grief over the death of the worker, identified as A Rajamanickam, Chief Minister M K Stalin said he has directed authorities to render all medical assistance to those injured. Conveying his condolences to the workers family, the chief minister, in an official release here, assured all necessary assistance to the kin of the deceased and to those injured in the blast.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 16-05-2024 20:51 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 20:51 IST
Worker killed in explosion at fireworks unit in Tamil Nadu
  • Country:
  • India

A 45-year-old worker was killed in an explosion at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Salem district on Thursday, and a number of others were injured. Expressing grief over the death of the worker, identified as A Rajamanickam, Chief Minister M K Stalin said he has directed authorities to render all medical assistance to those injured. Conveying his condolences to the worker's family, the chief minister, in an official release here, assured all necessary assistance to the kin of the deceased and to those injured in the blast. The firecracker unit functioned from Kadambur village in Salem district and the blast occurred around 5 pm on May 16, leading to the worker's instantaneous death.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Introducing the Big CLiQ Sale: Every Click Brings Rewards on Tata CLiQ, Tata CLiQ Luxury, and Tata CLiQ Palette

Introducing the Big CLiQ Sale: Every Click Brings Rewards on Tata CLiQ, Tata...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: WHO clears Takeda's dengue vaccine; Canada says its commercial milk tests negative for bird flu and more

Health News Roundup: WHO clears Takeda's dengue vaccine; Canada says its com...

 Global
3
Chris Penk to Represent Trade Interests at APEC Meeting in Peru

Chris Penk to Represent Trade Interests at APEC Meeting in Peru

New Zealand
4
New 'PROTECT' initiative to strengthen rights of women migrant workers in Indonesia

New 'PROTECT' initiative to strengthen rights of women migrant workers in In...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fire on the Fringe: Mapping Wildfire Risks in Urban Expansion Zones

Breathe Easy: The Vital Link Between Urban Green Spaces and Mental Health

How Neuronal Changes Shape Early Brain Development

Breaking the Resistance: AI's Role in Pioneering New Antibiotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024