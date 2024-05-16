Left Menu

Land access to Gaza best way to stave off famine, UN says

Reuters | Updated: 16-05-2024 21:35 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 21:35 IST
The United Nations on Thursday said it is finalizing plans to distribute aid delivered via a temporary floating pier anchored by the U.S. to a beach in Gaza, but stressed that delivering aid by land is the "most viable, effective and efficient" method.

"To stave off the horrors of famine, we must use the fastest and most obvious route to reach the people of Gaza – and for that, we need access by land now," deputy U.N. spokesperson Farhan Haq said.

Fire on the Fringe: Mapping Wildfire Risks in Urban Expansion Zones

Breathe Easy: The Vital Link Between Urban Green Spaces and Mental Health

How Neuronal Changes Shape Early Brain Development

Breaking the Resistance: AI's Role in Pioneering New Antibiotics

