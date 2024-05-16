Land access to Gaza best way to stave off famine, UN says

The United Nations on Thursday said it is finalizing plans to distribute aid delivered via a temporary floating pier anchored by the U.S. to a beach in Gaza, but stressed that delivering aid by land is the "most viable, effective and efficient" method.

"To stave off the horrors of famine, we must use the fastest and most obvious route to reach the people of Gaza – and for that, we need access by land now," deputy U.N. spokesperson Farhan Haq said.

