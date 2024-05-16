EC directs MHA to retain 25 CAPF companies in Andhra Pradesh after counting

In a stern meeting held today at Nirvachan Sadan with the Chief Secretary and DGP of Andhra Pradesh, the Election Commission (EC) led by CEC Shri Rajiv Kumar and ECs Shri Gyanesh Kumar and Shri Sukhbir Singh Sandhu expressed deep concern over the post-poll violence in the state. Pulling no punches, the Commission directed the Chief Secretary and DGP to ensure that such incidents are not repeated and instructed all Superintendents of Police (SPs) to take preemptive measures to prevent such situations in the future.

The Commission conducted a thorough review of the cases and instructed the Chief Secretary and DGP to supervise strictly, ensuring prompt filing of chargesheets against the perpetrators, preferably within the model code of conduct period.

During the briefing, the Chief Secretary and DGP highlighted instances of negligence and lack of supervision by officials in the violence-affected districts. The Commission approved several proposals put forward by the State Government:

Transfer of the District Collector of Palnadu and initiation of a departmental enquiry.

Suspension of the SPs of Palnadu and Ananthapuramu districts and initiation of a departmental enquiry.

Transfer of the SP of Tirupati and initiation of a departmental enquiry.

Suspension of 12 subordinate police officials in the aforementioned districts (Palnadu, Anathapuramu, and Tirupati) and initiation of departmental enquiries.

Formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the matter and submit an action taken report to the Commission within two days for each case. FIRs are to be updated with additional appropriate IPC sections and other relevant statutory provisions.

Additionally, the State requested the retention of 25 Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) companies for 15 days after the counting to control any potential violence post-result declaration.

The Commission decided to direct the Ministry of Home Affairs to retain the 25 CAPF companies in Andhra Pradesh for the specified duration to manage any violence following the announcement of results.

It is worth noting that the Election Commission had summoned the Chief Secretary and DGP of Andhra Pradesh to New Delhi to personally elucidate the reasons behind the administration's failure to contain the post-poll violence. Several incidents of violence, including assaults, arson, threats, and vandalism, were reported in Ananthapuramu, Palnadu, and Tirupati districts on and after polling day. Similar incidents occurred before the polls, particularly in districts such as Annamaya, Chittoor, and Palnadu, as well as in Guntur, Anantapur, and Nandyal.