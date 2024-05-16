Left Menu

Sachin Tendulkar Joins ECI's Voter Awareness Drive Amidst Lok Sabha Elections

So far, the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 have witnessed a turnout of approximately 66.95% across polling stations during the first four phases, with around 451 million people having voted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2024 22:11 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 22:11 IST
Get ready for a surprising call – cricket legend and ECI National Icon, Sachin Tendulkar, might be reaching out to remind you to cast your vote in the ongoing Lok Sabha election. As part of its efforts to boost voter turnout, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has implemented various strategies to encourage citizens to exercise their voting rights.

Under the guidance of CEC Shri Rajiv Kumar and ECs Shri Gyanesh Kumar and Shri Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, the Commission has directed the CEOs of states going to polls in the 5th, 6th, and 7th phases to ensure timely distribution of voter information slips and ramp up outreach activities.

Chief Election Commissioner Shri Rajiv Kumar emphasized the importance of partnerships and collaboration in voter awareness programs, expressing gratitude for the enthusiastic involvement of various institutions, influencers, and celebrities on a pro-bono basis. He highlighted that a high voter turnout would send a powerful message about the strength of Indian democracy to the world, urging all voters to participate in this festival of democracy with pride.

Numerous voter awareness initiatives have been launched:

Telecom Service Providers are sending push SMSs, making outbound calls, and using messaging apps to urge voters in regional languages.

The ECI has collaborated with the BCCI to integrate voter awareness messages into IPL matches, including pre-recorded messages from Sachin Tendulkar and integration into cricket commentary.

Facebook has sent voting day alerts to users across India.

WhatsApp is sending personalized messages on polling day, while Google India is featuring voter awareness messages on its platforms.

Retail Association of India is promoting election awareness through its retail network.

Post offices and banking institutions are distributing voter awareness materials.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has integrated the election campaign logo with the IRCTC portal and tickets.

Voter awareness messages are being broadcast at railway stations and displayed in trains.

Airline announcements and in-flight materials are encouraging voter participation.

Cinema theaters are screening ECI voter awareness films.

AMUL and other brands are incorporating voter awareness messages into their products and advertisements.

Prasar Bharati is producing short films and documentaries on polling stations and broadcasting appeals from constitutional functionaries.

Spotify, Rapido, PhonePe, and other apps are running voter awareness campaigns.

MakeMyTrip is offering discounts for voters.

Food delivery platforms like Zomato and Swiggy are spreading voter awareness messages.

Uber is providing discounts for rides to polling stations.

Urban Company has launched the 'I Have Voted Campaign'.

Truecaller is displaying voter awareness messages during calls.

Additionally, various independent initiatives by brands, including Mankind Pharma, Neeru’s, Tinder, matrimonial sites, and popular retailers, are further contributing to voter awareness efforts.

These diverse initiatives aim to ensure maximum participation in the democratic process and uphold the spirit of Indian democracy.      

