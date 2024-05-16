Left Menu

Maliwal 'assault': Police register FIR against Delhi CM's aide

The Delhi Police on Thursday filed an FIR in connection with the alleged assault on AAP MP Swati Maliwal at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwals residence and named his personal assistant Bibhav Kumar as an accused, officials said. The case was registered after Maliwal filed a multiple-page complaint.

The Delhi Police on Thursday filed an FIR in connection with the alleged assault on AAP MP Swati Maliwal at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence and named his personal assistant Bibhav Kumar as an accused, officials said. The FIR was registered under Indian Penal Code sections pertaining to the offence of violence against women, they said. The case was registered after Maliwal filed a multiple-page complaint.

