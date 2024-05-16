FM Sitharaman meets representatives of industry bodies in Kolkata

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met representatives of industry bodies in Kolkata on Thursday.

Representatives of the Indian Chamber of Commerce and Bharat Chamber of Commerce met the finance minister.

A Bharat Chamber of Commerce spokesperson said that its president NG Khaitan ''highlighted a few points regarding the incidence of double taxation, burden of compliance, and ease of doing business, and requested the minister to initiate appropriate actions to facilitate taxpayers and the industry''.

A memorandum on taxation was also submitted to the minister, he said.

The Indian Chamber of Commerce said its representatives had a courtesy meeting with Sitharaman.

