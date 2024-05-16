Three labourers killed, 2 injured during pipeline installation work in Odisha

Left Menu

PTI | Jajpur | Updated: 16-05-2024 23:08 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 23:08 IST
Three labourers were killed and two others injured after a mound of soil collapsed on them when they were engaged in pipeline installation work in Odisha's Jajpur district, police said on Thursday.

The incident happened in Rahasa village of Kapila panchayat under the jurisdiction of the Binjharpur police station of the district late on Wednesday night.

While two of the deceased were identified as Akhtar Ansari and Firoz Ansari, the identity of another person is yet to be ascertained, a police officer said.

The deceased and the injured were contractual labourers from Bihar and Tamil Nadu.

They were working for a private company, he said.

A portion of the soil the workers had dug up for the installation of the pipeline fell on them and five workers got buried.

They were rescued and sent to a hospital where three of them died, the police officer said.

A case was registered in connection with the incident and an investigation is underway, he added.

