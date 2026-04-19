Tractor Terror in Jajpur: Illegal Mining Raid Turns Violent

In a dramatic turn of events, police arrested ten people on Sunday for allegedly attacking a tehsildar, Prashant Kumar Panda, with a tractor during a raid on illegal soil mining activities in Odisha's Jajpur district.

The raid, which took place in the Korei area, resulted in the seizure of seven tractors and two JCB machines used illegally. According to authorities, the accused face charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Odisha Minor Mineral Concession Rules.

The injured tehsildar was rushed to Korei Community Health Centre before being transferred to a Cuttack hospital for advanced treatment. Police continue to investigate the incident as all arrested suspects have been remanded in custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)