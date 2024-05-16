Left Menu

Israel says it has confirmed the bodies of two Thai workers killed on Oct 7 being held by Hamas

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 16-05-2024 23:42 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 23:42 IST
Israel says it has confirmed the bodies of two Thai workers killed on Oct 7 being held by Hamas
The Israeli military said Thursday that two Thai agricultural workers were killed by Hamas on October 7 and their bodies are being held by Hamas in Gaza.

The military said the families of the two Thai citizens had been notified.

