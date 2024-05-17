BOJ has no immediate plan to sell ETF holdings, Governor Ueda says

Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 17-05-2024 05:58 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 05:58 IST
Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said on Friday the central bank had no immediate plan to sell its huge holdings of exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

"We must spend some time in deciding what to do with our ETF holdings, including whether to unload them in the future," Ueda told parliament. The BOJ ended eight years of negative interest rates and other remnants of its radical stimulus programme in March, including a framework to buy risky assets such as ETFs.

But the central bank has yet to lay out a plan to unload its huge holdings of ETFs and government bonds partly out of concern of destabilising financial markets.

