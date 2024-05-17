Left Menu

Three held with drugs in separate operations in Assam: CM

Three held with drugs in separate operations in Assam: CM

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 17-05-2024 10:10 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 10:10 IST
Three held with drugs in separate operations in Assam: CM
Three suspected peddlers were arrested and contraband seized from them in separate operations in Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said.

In all the three cases, the drugs were being brought from neighbouring states, he said.

''Over the last two days, @assampolice has been able to deal a body blow to drug peddlers in the state and saved the lives of countless youths from getting ruined,'' Sarma wrote on X on Thursday.

One person was arrested with two lakh YABA tablets by Karimganj police, he said.

YABA tablets are illegal in India as they contain methamphetamine, a Schedule II substance under the Controlled Substances Act.

Jorhat and Golaghat police seized 358 gms of heroin and apprehended one suspect.

In yet another operation by Karimganj police, one person was arrested and 1.2 kg heroin seized from him, the CM said.

''In all three instances, the narcotics were being carried from neighbouring states,'' Sarma added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

