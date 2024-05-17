UN expert calls for probe into death of Palestinian surgeon in israeli detention

UN Special Rapporteur on the right to health, Tlaleng Mofokeng, expressed horror at the death of Dr. Adnan Al Bursh, a prominent Palestinian orthopedic surgeon, after nearly four months in Israeli detention. Mofokeng demanded an independent international investigation into the circumstances surrounding his demise.

Dr. Al Bursh, 50, served as the head of the orthopedic department at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City. He reportedly passed away on April 19, 2024, while in detention at Ofer prison, an Israeli facility in the West Bank. Israeli authorities have yet to release his body.

According to Mofokeng, Dr. Al Bursh was detained along with other medical personnel by Israeli forces on December 18, 2023, at Al Awda Hospital in North Gaza. He was reportedly in good health at the time of his detention and was fulfilling his duties as a medical practitioner.

The UN expert emphasized that Dr. Al Bursh was detained while providing medical care to patients, fulfilling his professional oath. His reported mistreatment and signs of torture in prison raise serious concerns, prompting Mofokeng to call for an independent international investigation into his death.

Mofokeng expressed deep sorrow over the ongoing reports of healthcare workers being killed in the conflict. The Ministry of Health in Gaza has documented the deaths of at least 493 healthcare workers since October 7, 2023, while the World Health Organization reported the arbitrary detention of at least 214 healthcare workers by Israeli forces.

The UN Special Rapporteur reiterated the call for an immediate ceasefire and urged Israel to release all arbitrarily detained healthcare workers. She emphasized the importance of conducting urgent, independent, and impartial investigations to ensure accountability for those responsible for unlawfully detaining and harming healthcare workers.