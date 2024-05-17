Left Menu

NIA charge sheets Mumbai man in Pak conspiracy to honey trap Indian Navy personnel

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2024 12:13 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 12:13 IST
The NIA has charge sheeted Mumbai resident Amaan Salim Shaikh, a key accused in a conspiracy by Pakistani intelligence operatives to honey trap Indian Navy personnel to gather secret information on defence establishments, an official statement said on Friday.

The anti-terror agency filed a supplementary charge sheet on Thursday in a National Investigation Agency (NIA) special court in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, against Shaikh under different sections of Indian Penal Code and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, it said.

NIA, which took over the case on June 5 last year, found during investigation that Shaikh, who was arrested late last year, was working for a suspected Pakistani agent, Usman, to further the anti-India conspiracy. He was also receiving money from other suspected Pakistani operatives, including Meer Balaj Khan, Alven and other individuals, through crypto channels for completing tasks assigned by the Pakistani intelligence operatives, added the statement.

On November 6, 2023, the NIA had charge sheeted two accused persons in the case.

Further investigations in the case, initially registered in Vijayawada, are continuing, it added.

