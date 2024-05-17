India, Kenya Partner to Advance Governance and Personnel Management through Virtual Meeting

Senior officials of India and Kenya have conducted a virtual meet to enhance collaboration in governance and personnel administration, a statement issued on Friday by the Personnel Ministry said.

The areas of collaboration envisage the capacity building of senior officers of Kenya in the National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG), it said.

The meeting was held between V Srinivas, Secretary of the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), Government of India and professor Nour Mohammad, Director General, Kenya School of Governance (KSG) through video conferencing on May 14, the statement said.

In the meeting, both sides discussed enhancing India-Kenya bilateral collaboration through the NCGG and the KSG in personnel administration and governance with emphasis on capacity-building programmes, it said.

The meeting was attended by senior officials of DARPG, the NCGG, the High Commission of India to Kenya from the Indian side and the directors of KSG from the Kenyan side, the statement said.

The Indian side presented the strides made by the Government of India in implementing the policy ''maximum governance-minimum government'' by implementation of the Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) reforms, benchmarking of e-services using National e-Services Delivery Assessment, the recognition of meritocracy through the Prime Minister's Awards for Excellence in Public Administration.

The CPGRAMS allows citizens to raise complaints against central and state government departments.

The Kenyan side presented the role of KSG in the capacity-building programme of the Kenyan civil servants.

KSG is assisting the Kenyan government and their civil servants to lead transformation for achieving the Kenyan Vision 2030, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)