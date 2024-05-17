Left Menu

Turkey in advanced talks with China's BYD, Chery for EV plants, Bloomberg News reports

BYD, Chery and Great Wall Motors did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment, while SAIC could not be immediately contacted. "There is significant interest by global brands for the production of electric cars in Turkey.

Reuters | Updated: 17-05-2024 13:36 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 13:36 IST
Turkey in advanced talks with China's BYD, Chery for EV plants, Bloomberg News reports

Turkey is in advanced discussions with Chinese electric car makers BYD and Chery Automobile for factory investments in the country, Industry Minister Fatih Kacir said in an interview to Bloomberg News on Friday. The development comes as the European Commission is investigating whether fully-electric cars manufactured in China were receiving distortive subsidies and warranted extra tariffs.

"We would like to complete the talks as soon as possible. We have come a long way with both of them," Bloomberg quoted Kacir as saying, adding that separate negotiations with SAIC Motor which owns MG Motor, and Great Wall Motor are also underway. BYD, Chery and Great Wall Motors did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment, while SAIC could not be immediately contacted.

"There is significant interest by global brands for the production of electric cars in Turkey. Turkey's membership in the European Union's customs union is still a big advantage for many global brands," Kacir had previously said. Turkey in 2023 had imposed a 40% additional tariff on imports of electric vehicles from China.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Johnson & Johnson to acquire Proteologix for $850 million; CVS Health launches new snack brand called Well Market and more

Health News Roundup: Johnson & Johnson to acquire Proteologix for $850 milli...

 Global
2
OxygenOS gets animated makeover; 100+ new effects added

OxygenOS gets animated makeover; 100+ new effects added

 Global
3
Child Migration Through Darien Gap Reaches Alarming Levels, UNICEF Warns

Child Migration Through Darien Gap Reaches Alarming Levels, UNICEF Warns

Global
4
Google Gemini vs OpenAI ChatGPT: The battle for AI chat dominance

Google Gemini vs OpenAI ChatGPT: The battle for AI chat dominance

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fire on the Fringe: Mapping Wildfire Risks in Urban Expansion Zones

Breathe Easy: The Vital Link Between Urban Green Spaces and Mental Health

How Neuronal Changes Shape Early Brain Development

Breaking the Resistance: AI's Role in Pioneering New Antibiotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024