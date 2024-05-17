Cal HC grants relief to Sandeshkhali BJP worker Piyali Das
Kolkata High Court granted bail to BJP worker Piyali Das, accused of forging sexual assault complaints against TMC leaders. Das was arrested but her bail was initially denied by a lower court. The High Court directed her release on personal bond, despite the state government's opposition.
The Calcutta High Court on Friday granted bail to Sandeshkhali BJP worker Piyali Das who surrendered before a lower court three days ago over a criminal case lodged against her.
A case was filed against Das alleging that she got the signature of a woman of Sandeshkhali on a blank paper which was later filled up as complaints of sexual assault against TMC leaders.
After she surrendered on May 14, the additional chief judicial magistrate of Basirhat sub-divisional court rejected the bail prayer of Das and remanded her to eight days' judicial custody.
The BJP worker moved the Calcutta High Court seeking bail. Justice Jay Sengupta directed that Das be released on personal bond.
The West Bengal government opposed the bail prayer.
