Slovak PM Faces New Surgery, Condition Still Critical
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, 59, underwent another operation after being shot in an assassination attempt and remains in serious condition, Deputy Prime Minister Robert Kalinak said. Fico was shot multiple times on Wednesday in Handlova, shocking the nation. The suspect was taken home by police as part of an evidence search.
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico underwent another operation after being shot in an assassination attempt earlier this week and and remains in serious condition, the country's deputy prime minister and defence minister Robert Kalinak said.
Fico, 59, was shot multiple times on Wednesday while greeting supporters after a government meeting in the former coal mining town of Handlova, in an attack that has shocked the nation.
A man charged with attempting to assassinate Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico was escorted by police to his home on Friday morning, with media saying that it was part of a search for evidence.
The government said on Friday that the prime minister remained in an intensive care unit of the University F.D Roosevelt hospital in Banska Bystrica, where he was taken by helicopter after he was shot.
