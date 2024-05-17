Russian military says it has taken 12 settlements in Ukraine's Kharkiv region in a week
Russia's Defence Ministry said on Friday that its "North" military grouping had taken control of 12 settlements in Ukraine's Kharkiv region in the last week.
President Vladimir Putin said earlier on Friday that Russian forces advancing in Kharkiv region were creating a "buffer zone" to protect Russian border regions, but said capturing the city of Kharkiv itself was not part of Russia's current plan.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
