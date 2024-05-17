Fire at Russia's Mineralnye Vody airport has been put out, say officials

(Adds details, changes sourcing) MOSCOW, May 17 (Reuters) -

A fire at the southern Russian airport of Mineralnye Vody has been put out, emergency services said on Friday. The fire broke out in a two-storey building located within the airport's parking area.

Video shared by the emergency services earlier on Friday had shown smoke rising from the building as firefighters worked to extinguish the flames.

