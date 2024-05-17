Iran arrests 3 Europeans at "Satanist" gathering along with 260 others, Tasnim says

Iranian security forces have arrested more than 260 people, including three European nationals, at a "Satanist" gathering west of the capital Tehran, the semi-official new agency Tasnim reported on Friday. "Satanist network broken up in Tehran, arrests of three European nationals," Tasnim wrote, adding that those detained comprised 146 men and 115 women and that alcohol -- banned under Iran's Islamic laws -- and psychedelic drugs were seized.

The report did not give the nationality of the Europeans.

