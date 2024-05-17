SIT to Investigate Mysterious Death of BJP Worker in Odisha's Ganjam Clashes

The Odisha Police on Friday constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to probe into the killing of a BJP worker in a clash between supporters of the ruling BJD and the saffron party in Ganjam district.

The SIT, headed by ADG R K Sharma, will submit the chargesheet within 30 days, officials said. Nine people have been arrested in connection with the death of the BJP worker, police said.

The deceased, Dilip Kumar Pahana (28), was killed and seven BJP supporters were injured in the clash at Sri Krushna Saranapur village in the district on Wednesday.

According to preliminary investigation, the clash occurred over putting up posters of a candidate and both sides used sharp weapons in the fight, police had said.

Simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly elections are underway in Odisha.

