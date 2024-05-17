Left Menu

SIT to Investigate Mysterious Death of BJP Worker in Odisha's Ganjam Clashes

The Odisha Police formed an SIT, led by ADG R K Sharma, to investigate the killing of BJP worker Dilip Kumar Pahana during a clash between BJD and BJP supporters in Ganjam district. The SIT will submit a chargesheet in 30 days. Nine arrests were made, and the clash, caused by disputes over candidate posters, injured seven BJP supporters.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 17-05-2024 19:10 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 19:10 IST
The Odisha Police on Friday constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to probe into the killing of a BJP worker in a clash between supporters of the ruling BJD and the saffron party in Ganjam district.

The SIT, headed by ADG R K Sharma, will submit the chargesheet within 30 days, officials said. Nine people have been arrested in connection with the death of the BJP worker, police said.

The deceased, Dilip Kumar Pahana (28), was killed and seven BJP supporters were injured in the clash at Sri Krushna Saranapur village in the district on Wednesday.

According to preliminary investigation, the clash occurred over putting up posters of a candidate and both sides used sharp weapons in the fight, police had said.

Simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly elections are underway in Odisha.

